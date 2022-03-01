THOR evolves into Mjölnir to hammer drones

Nordic countries united in providing military aid to Ukraine
The four major Nordic countries have all announced the provision of military aid to Ukraine.
The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has selected Leidos to develop a $26 million prototype C-UAS system called Mjölnir, to feature an advanced high-power microwave (HPM) weapon.
Delivery of the prototype is planned for Q1 2023.
The prototype system will be derived from the Tactical High-Power Operational Responder (THOR) C-UAS technology demonstrator, the AFRL noted in a 25 February announcement. The technology will be the same but Mjölnir (named after the hammer of Thor in Norse mythology) ‘will add important advances in capability, reliability, and manufacturing readiness’.
THOR has been tested operationally at an undisclosed African location where it used bursts of intense radio waves to disable sUAS ‘instantly’, the AFRL stated.
Lessons learned from these operational tests will define the new requirements for Mjölnir ‘and will be the baseline configuration for future systems to be deployed around the world’, said Adrian Lucero, THOR programme manager at the AFRL Directed Energy Directorate in Kirtland AFB.
What should NATO planners take as initial lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war?
In a policy U-turn, the Norwegian government is to send weapons to Ukraine.
Smart Shooter has received an order from the Dutch military to provide its Smash AD solution for operational use.
More details have emerged about the contract CIO was awarded in December 2021 for new 8x8 VBM Combat Plus variant armoured vehicles for the Italian Army.
An Australian-made lithium-ion battery will power the AS21 Redback IFV in tests with the Republic of Korea Army.