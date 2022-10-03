British Army’s Icarus programme reaches new phase

After announcing a £15 million investment package over three years on 21 September, the British Army is now progressing with Icarus Technology Demonstrator Programme (TDP) and will start a new phase of the project.

In this next stage, the service will continue to develop future capabilities for a modular, flexible APS for armoured vehicles with work through to 2040.

A press release issued by the army points out that an advanced APS ‘is critical to achieving operational advantage’ over adversaries and ‘key in enabling the survivability of the Army’s fleet of vehicles’.

This next phase will exploit and build on the Modular