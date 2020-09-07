Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Thai air force launches first satellite

7th September 2020 - 23:36 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

NAPA-1, the first security satellite for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), was successfully launched into space on 3 September.

An Arianespace Vega rocket, Flight VV16, launched the NAPA-1 nanosatellite from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana. NAPA-1 was put into low Earth orbit at an altitude of about ...

