Digital Battlespace

Delivering Space Solutions - the New Digital Engineering Paradigm (video)

24th June 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Studio

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Digital engineering is transforming the defence industry, from design to manufacturing. 

Such technology has the potential to significantly reshape the design and production process, touching everything from fighter aircraft to satellite design, according to Raytheon Intelligence & Space

