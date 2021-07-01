Delivering Space Solutions - the Crucial Layer for Missile Defence (video)

Why space-based assets are crucial for effective missile defence (Studio)
Adding a space layer to missile defence is not an optional extra – it is crucial.
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Intelligence & Space
The US and its allies are increasingly focused on effective missile defence.
While this depends on components across different domains, adding a space layer in missile defence is not an optional extra – it is crucial.
Adding a space layer to missile defence is not an optional extra – it is crucial.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
Digital engineering is transforming the defence industry, from design to manufacturing.
The digital engineering concept creates an environment where a single, digital source of truth empowers defence manufacturing.
The MOESS programme intends to deploy a sovereign Australian tactical electromagnetic sensor capability, installed on a constellation of CubeSats. DEWC is developing a sensor that can conduct radar electronic support in defence-relevant radio frequency bands used by assets such as ships and aircraft.
The US is progressing with its HBTSS project, having overcome an important obstacle.