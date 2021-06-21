DEWC Systems takes MOESS sensor development to next stage

DEWC Systems is focused upon developing the EW payloads and communications architectures that support MOESS operation as well as some future sensor systems (DEWC Systems)

The MOESS programme intends to deploy a sovereign Australian tactical electromagnetic sensor capability, installed on a constellation of CubeSats. DEWC is developing a sensor that can conduct radar electronic support in defence-relevant radio frequency bands used by assets such as ships and aircraft.

The Miniaturised Orbital Electronic Warfare Sensor System (MOESS) project for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) is entering the third phase of development.

Ian Spencer, CEO of DEWC Systems, which is building the MOESS radar electronic support sensor, told Shephard that the company had completed the second phase of development that included the production of a new Radio Frequency sensor for the SP1 experimental launch system.

Under the MOESS programme, a constellation of low earth orbit (LEO) CubeSats fitted with the RF sensor and using AI will be able to detect, measure and classify radio signal emitters and radar from space for the ADF.

The completion of Phase 2 saw the RF concept demonstrator attain Technology Readiness Level 5 (TRL 5) that included testing the sensor hardware and software, links to the ground station monitoring.

The launch of a T-Minus Engineering Dart two-stage rocket based on the super Loki rocket system in September 2020 allowed DEWC Systems to test its miniaturisation, design for space weather and launch conditions and EW software development. The launch also allowed the company to field the first iteration of AI for RF classification software.

‘It is capable of being tactically responsive and reprogrammable on orbit. It is multi-functioned and can perform a wide variety of missions. The constellation shall be networked to be resilient and give near real-time information about the RF spectrum. It will perform emitter geolocation and incorporate cognitive EW capabilities. The AI is being advanced and has been trained on [a] small number of radars behaviours,’ Spencer explained.

Phase three will include testing a second prototype satellite called SP2 that will host the RF sensor. DEWC will take the RF payload to TRL8 culminating in an on-orbit demonstration of the system that includes final sub-system development, platform integration and launch.

‘We expect the next phase to cost in the range of A$4 million; however, this will depend on the cost of the launch and the launch provider selection. We are planning to look at launching in late 2022 or early 2023 but this depends on how quickly we can get Phase Three up,’ Spencer said.

The RF sensor was designed to operate within a 6U satellite system and with those SWaP considerations in mind, alongside the hardening of the system and components. The challenge ahead is that there needs to be further testing, validation and verification of those components of the system that do not have a space flight heritage. Facilities need to be found to complete that process.

‘To have something surviving in the space environment is quite challenging for electronics, particularly if you're trying to get them in a very small form factor like a Cube satellite. So meeting those SWaP requirements on board a vehicle like that has been quite challenging,’ Spencer explained.

The demonstrations under Phase Three will involve the launch of at least two sensors on SP2 CubeSats to test the ability to communicate and collaborate with each other. The intention is that all the CubeSats in the constellation will be able to send information to each other across a mesh network autonomously. It means that the data can be rapidly passed across the satellite network and down to the user instead of each one waiting to pass over a ground station.

DEWC has partnered with Gilmour Space to build a rocket system to undertake the launch the LEO CubeSats in Australia, to provide a sovereign capability to the ADF.

Spencer said that the task now is to ensure the RF payload can be integrated into the most appropriate space bus and that the rocket has the power to get the system into the appropriate orbit.

With Defence Innovation Hub funding provided for the first two phases to get the technology to this level, Spencer hopes that DIH will accelerate the development of this capability from an R&D activity to an acquisition project.