TCI snaps up UK-based datalink and RF countermeasures specialist

Claw directional inhibitor for C-UAS operations. (Photo: Enterprise Control Systems)

Hardware and software integration between both companies could optimise SIGINT to deliver a clearer battlefield picture and facilitate threat interdiction.

US firm SPX on 3 August announced that its TCI subsidiary has completed the acquisition of UK company Enterprise Control Systems (ECS).

The value of the transaction was not disclosed. It follows announcements in recent days of two other bids by US firms for defence and security UK businesses — Cobham for Ultra and Parker-Hannifin for Meggitt.

ECS designs and manufactures tactical datalinks and RF countermeasures, including C-UAS and counter-IED RF jammers. It will be folded into the Detection & Measurement segment of SPX.

SPX president and CEO Gene Lowe said: ‘We see significant opportunities to grow our presence in COMINT, and complementary technologies and solutions worldwide.’

For example, ECS and TCI technologies could be blended in a C-UAS solution pairing the latter’s Blackbird detection and location system with the former’s Claw jammer.

Colin Bullock, founder of ECS, said: ‘Combining ECS’s expertise in RF countermeasures and encrypted data links systems with SPX’s strengths in RF detection and location systems, as well as its global infrastructure and resources, is a great opportunity to further advance product development.’