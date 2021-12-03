BlackTALON C-UAS system makes debut

BAE Systems prepares EW upgrade for USAF
EC-37B aircraft replacing EC-130Hs in USAF service will include Compass Call Baseline 4.
TCI International (TCI) and fellow SPX Corporation company Enterprise Control Systems (ECS), presented the BlackTALON C-UAS system for the first time at the 2021 Association of Old Crows International Symposium in Washington DC.
Representatives from the two companies explained to Shephard on 30 November that BlackTALON allows the detection and also inhibition of suspicious UAVs.
They noted that the acquisition of ECS by TCI in August 2021 enabled the creation of a unique ecosystem in which the two companies provide clients with the technology to monitor, communicate information via data link, and jam suspicious UAV platforms.
US-based RF data and geospatial analytics specialist covers areas of interest such as the South China Sea.
Kleos has already launched two low-orbit clusters for RF reconnaissance, with two more expected in 2022.
USSF is gauging interest in SBSS as a Service, with a deadline of 2 December for industry to respond to a Sources Sought notice.
Demand in the Middle East for ‘total systems integration’ in C4I reflects a broader interest in developing robust joint operating capabilities.
Rheinmetall is buying a 25.1% stake in 4iG and setting up a JV in Hungary to drive its digitisation plans.