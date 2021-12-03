To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

BlackTALON C-UAS system makes debut

3rd December 2021 - 09:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

BlackTALON C-UAS system. (Photo: TCI/ECS)

New customisable C-UAS system is geared towards the export market with nine or ten European clients earmarked for deliveries in 2022.

TCI International (TCI) and fellow SPX Corporation company Enterprise Control Systems (ECS), presented the BlackTALON C-UAS system for the first time at the 2021 Association of Old Crows International Symposium in Washington DC.

Representatives from the two companies explained to Shephard on 30 November that BlackTALON allows the detection and also inhibition of suspicious UAVs.

They noted that the acquisition of ECS by TCI in August 2021 enabled the creation of a unique ecosystem in which the two companies provide clients with the technology to monitor, communicate information via data link, and jam suspicious UAV platforms.

‘If you know how …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users