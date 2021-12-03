BlackTALON C-UAS system makes debut

TCI International (TCI) and fellow SPX Corporation company Enterprise Control Systems (ECS), presented the BlackTALON C-UAS system for the first time at the 2021 Association of Old Crows International Symposium in Washington DC.

Representatives from the two companies explained to Shephard on 30 November that BlackTALON allows the detection and also inhibition of suspicious UAVs.

They noted that the acquisition of ECS by TCI in August 2021 enabled the creation of a unique ecosystem in which the two companies provide clients with the technology to monitor, communicate information via data link, and jam suspicious UAV platforms.

‘If you know how …