Systematic enhances mobile battle management software

SitaWare Frontline in use in a military vehicle. (Photo: Systematic)

Latest release of SitaWare Frontline and SitaWare Edge includes new functionalities for battlefield C2.

Systematic on 3 February announced the launch of a new version of SitaWare Frontline and SitaWare Edge mobile battle management C2 software.

The latest 3.2 release includes a HF Communication Add-On Module and Map Maker function with ‘particular advances for SitaWare Edge’, Systematic added.

The 3.2 versions take both battle management tools ‘to the next level’, according to Systematic product manager Jesper Annexgaard. SitaWare Edge now offers almost the same functionality as SitaWare Frontline by providing the dismounted commander ‘with almost the same capabilities as mounted commanders’, he added.

The HF Communication Add-On Module enables users to control the data they transmit when using HF radios or SATCOM. While a version of this capability was previously available on SitaWare Frontline, ‘it’s now also possible on SitaWare Edge, so the two products have been further aligned’, Annexgaard explained.

SitaWare Frontline 3.2 also provides access to the SitaWare Map Maker. Previously, maps were generated for SitaWare Frontline and SitaWare Edge through SitaWare Headquarters, optimised for performance in advance.

The Map Maker tool means maps can now be created ‘on the fly’, Annexgaard said, enhancing the capabilities of users on the battlefield as well as administrators in headquarters.