Systematic enhances SitaWare with new updates, touts naval applications

In a briefing attended by Shephard on 16 August, Systematic officials explained how the latest upgrades and new features for SitaWare Frontline and SitaWare Edge provide users with the ability to watch live video feeds from UAVs within the application (a feature previously available only to SitaWare Headquarters users).

With this new functionality, Frontline and Edge customers can take snapshots from feeds and share these via chat attachments, along with position information and data on the geographical area that is visible from a given location.

SitaWare Frontline users can also record streams for post-event analysis within the application or shared