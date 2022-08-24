Royal Danish Navy poised for possible investments worth up to $5.5 billion

On August 18, Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov launched a new maritime partnership to work towards stronger supply security in support of Danish defence needs and simultaneously exploit the potential of the country's naval sector.

Over the coming years, Denmark expects requirements to replace several ships, leading to acquisitions worth $5.5 billion.

Bødskov said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resultant new security situation in Europe made it more important than ever for the NATO member to be able to defend itself. He added: 'Security of supply plays a crucial role here. It is crucial that the armed