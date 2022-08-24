Royal Danish Navy poised for possible investments worth up to $5.5 billion
On August 18, Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov launched a new maritime partnership to work towards stronger supply security in support of Danish defence needs and simultaneously exploit the potential of the country's naval sector.
Over the coming years, Denmark expects requirements to replace several ships, leading to acquisitions worth $5.5 billion.
Bødskov said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resultant new security situation in Europe made it more important than ever for the NATO member to be able to defend itself. He added: 'Security of supply plays a crucial role here. It is crucial that the armed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy contracts BAE Systems for data link production
The USN has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth $42.6 million to produce seven Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) systems.
-
Australian Maritime Alliance teams up with IMC Naval Architects for Land 8710
Serco and Civmec JV Australian Maritime Alliance (AMA) has teamed with IMC Naval Architects to reinforce the sovereign credentials of its Australian Army Land 8710 bid.
-
Damen launches first of two new border patrol vessels for Romania
Based on the Damen FCS 4008 Patrol design, two new patrol vessels will be used by Romania for border patrol, SAR and EEZ security.