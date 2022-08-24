To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Royal Danish Navy poised for possible investments worth up to $5.5 billion

24th August 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio, Harry Lye in London

Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate HMDS Niels Juel fires an SM-2 missile. (Photo: Royal Danish Navy)

Denmark could invest over $5 billion in its navy and build new ships locally as the country establishes a new partnership to investigate and recommend steps to support indigenous shipbuilding capacity.

On August 18, Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bødskov launched a new maritime partnership to work towards stronger supply security in support of Danish defence needs and simultaneously exploit the potential of the country's naval sector.

Over the coming years, Denmark expects requirements to replace several ships, leading to acquisitions worth $5.5 billion.

Bødskov said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resultant new security situation in Europe made it more important than ever for the NATO member to be able to defend itself. He added: 'Security of supply plays a crucial role here. It is crucial that the armed

