Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Germany to continue future soldier programme procurement

23rd April 2020 - 10:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in London

RSS

Save this for later

Germany plans to extend procurement of the Future Infantryman - Extended System programme (IdZ-ES) beyond the end of this year, when deliveries were scheduled to finish.

The IdZ-ES comprises a full set of clothing, protection and weapons, including NV and IR devices for targeting and observing. Its various C4I components, with voice ...

Want to read more?

This content is only available to Premium News subscribers

Login/Register
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace