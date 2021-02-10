Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Australia to develop new satellite RF payload

10th February 2021 - 01:55 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

Australia has issued an RfP seeking vendors who can help develop radio frequency sensor payloads for a constellation of future military satellites.

Australia will fund research into the development of a new radio frequency capability for small satellites.

The Department of Defence released an RfP on 4 February looking to establish an Advanced Radio Frequency Payload Research Network (ARFP-RN) to develop a sensor payload that can be integrated with small satellite bus ...

