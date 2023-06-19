To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Paris Air Show: Hanwha Phasor gears up to launch new multi-orbit SATCOM solution

19th June 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

RSS

A Hanwha Phasor antenna. (Photo: Hanwha Phasor)

Hanwha Phasor, a London-based subsidiary of South Korean defence giant Hanwha, is gearing up to launch a new SATCOM solution that offers militaries multi-orbit access from a single panel.

The solution, which will eventually be available for air, land and sea applications, offers Ku-band satellite communications on the move in a low profile.

The flat-panel design is compact and lighter than traditional antennas and uses a modular approach to offer customers flexible and customisable solutions.

Visiting Hanwha Phasor’s London site, COO Dominic Philpott told Shephard that the aerial variant of the antenna would be available for commercial aerospace customers in the second half of 2025.

The land-based application – targeted directly at the military market – will be available in the summer of 2024. The solutions are common, but

Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2023 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us