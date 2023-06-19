Paris Air Show: Hanwha Phasor gears up to launch new multi-orbit SATCOM solution

The solution, which will eventually be available for air, land and sea applications, offers Ku-band satellite communications on the move in a low profile.

The flat-panel design is compact and lighter than traditional antennas and uses a modular approach to offer customers flexible and customisable solutions.

Visiting Hanwha Phasor’s London site, COO Dominic Philpott told Shephard that the aerial variant of the antenna would be available for commercial aerospace customers in the second half of 2025.

The land-based application – targeted directly at the military market – will be available in the summer of 2024. The solutions are common, but