Digital Battlespace
Northrop Grumman to develop missile warning satellites for US Space Force
Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $2.37 billion contract modification to develop two Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) missile warning satellites for the USAF.
The contract modification from the US Space Force, announced by the DoD on 18 May, covers Phase One design/development, critical path flight hardware procurement, and risk reduction efforts leading to a critical design review to the basic contract.
Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be completed by December 2025.
The original $47 million contract covered analysis of system and payload requirements for the two polar orbiting satellites.
