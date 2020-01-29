Digital Battlespace
US Air Force seeks modern missile warning architecture
Raytheon is to help the US Air Force modernise its missile warning architecture with a new system that will collect and fuse data from an array of sensors to provide a comprehensive picture of launch activity. The company will carry out the work under a five-year, $197 million contract announced on 28 January.
Raytheon has developed a completely open framework known as the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) Mission Data Processing Application Framework, which will be capable of processing Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) satellite data from both the air force’s evolving Space Based Infrared System constellation and the future Next Gen OPIR constellation, as well as being capable of processing data from other civil and environmental sensors.
Unlike previous satellite ground control programmes which are based on systems that collect and exploit data from specific types of satellites or sensors, FORGE is able to collect data from nearly any type of satellite or sensor, and then help operators make sense of that data quickly.
Raytheon built the prototype system in less than a year and will now work with the air force to further evolve and prove the framework's capabilities.
