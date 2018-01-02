Japan considers EW aircraft and greater offensive capabilities

Japan’s MoD is considering the acquisition of electronic warfare (EW) aircraft to blunt enemy air defences and command networks, with several jets to be procured from FY2019-23.

Indeed, this requirement is expected to be incorporated into the updated Medium-Term Defense Program when it is released later this year, as Japan experiences heightened concern over North Korean ballistic missile and nuclear aspirations.

Japan’s quest will be good news for Boeing, maker of the EA-18G Growler, which is essentially the only aircraft in this class that is available to Japan. Australia and the US are the Growler’s only operators to date. It