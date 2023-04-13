To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Integrated electronic warfare suite for F-16 fighter put to test against RF threats

13th April 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The IVEWS electronic warfare suite is exportable for use on current and previous generation F-16 aircraft. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The AN/ALQ-257 IVEWS electronic warfare suite due for installation on USAF F-16 fighter jets as a programme of record has successfully completed testing against emulated radio frequency (RF) threats.

Northrop Grumman has announced that its AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) has completed USAF Laboratory Intelligence Validated Emulator (LIVE) testing, confirming the system's ability to counter modern radio frequency (RF) threats.

During the test, simulated air defence radar pulses were injected directly into IVEWS. The signals used are models that provide realistic representations of RF threats. 

LIVE is an intelligence-validated, closed-loop RF direct-injection threat radar emulator.

The receiver/exciter architecture in IVEWS allows for extended frequency coverage, full spatial coverage and more rapid responses than previous generation EW suites.

IVEWS is a programme of record subsystem for the USAF F-16 fleet and is exportable for current and previous generations of F-16 aircraft.

