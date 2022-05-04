Northrop Grumman presses on with next-gen EW suite for F-16s

Space competition intensifies for US
China, Iran, North Korea and Russia all pose potential problems for US military space capabilities — does salvation lie in leveraging the commercial space sector?
The USAF has chosen Northrop Grumman to continue preparing the AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite (IVEWS) for developmental test and full internal hardware qualification aboard F-16 fighter aircraft.
IVEWS uses an open ultra-wideband architecture to provide ‘the instantaneous bandwidth needed to defeat modern threats’, Northrop Grumman announced on 3 May.
The EW system is interoperable with the APG-83 scalable agile beam AESA radar aboard the F-16, as shown in 2021 during Exercise Northern Lightning.
Northrop Grumman is preparing IVEWS for hardware and software verification tests before planned flights on multiple F-16s later in 2022.
‘The company will also continue development of the infrastructure needed to move the system to production once testing is complete,’ it added.
The production and fielding of IVEWS are expected to begin in 2024.
Describing a ‘rigorous’ testing programme for IVEWS, James Conroy, VP for navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop Grumman, added: ‘As advanced radio frequency threats proliferate, the capabilities IVEWS will provide are critical for the fourth-generation fighter fleet.’
Rohde & Schwarz Australia has been selected as communications system integrator in the early phase of the Hunter-class frigate programme.
Expedition Technology will help the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center to execute the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development programme.
The PARADE C-UAS system will be used for national security purposes as well as securing major international events on national territory.
BAE Systems has been tasked with developing new information warfare techniques to paralyse adversary decision chains.
EVO2 LWIR sensors were previously only available with Oculus and Aeron cameras, but they can now also be installed with Osiris and Jaegar platforms from Silent Sentinel.