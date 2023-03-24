Northrop Grumman advances airborne connectivity for US Air Force

Northrop Grumman has carried out a flight test of its Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant (SPOC) multifunction processor for the US Air Force, highlighting the ability to integrate current and future platforms using data links.

'With the maturity of our technology, we have the solutions today that will provide unparalleled mission effectiveness,' said VP communications solutions Jenna Paukstis. 'We are connecting platforms that will benefit the joint force and provide them with real-time battlespace awareness across air, space, land and sea.'

SPOC supports a low-SWaP radio that is scalable, upgradable and flexible to fit on different platforms. The SPOC design also provides an integration environment for communications that can reduce cost, risk and time to deploy.

Installed aboard Northrop Grumman’s airborne testbed flown from NAS Patuxent River, SPOC connected with a ground station in a live, over-the-air test using advanced waveforms.

The test flight is part of a USAF contract to develop and demonstrate a solution to help define the air force’s next generation radio approach.