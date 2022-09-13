MAPS Gen II rolls into production to harden US Army vehicles against jamming and spoofing
The US Army has formally ordered production versions of the Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System (MAPS) Gen II from Collins Aerospace.
The manufacturer announced a five-year, $583 million IDIQ production contract for the anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology on 12 September.
MAPS Gen II is designed with a modular open systems architecture for operations with crewed vehicles and UGVs.
It was selected following a competitive Other Transaction Authority phase of the programme that ‘demonstrated the system’s ability to counter PNT [positioning, navigation and timing] threats and provide warfighters with decisive advantages over their adversaries’, Collins Aerospace noted in a statement.
The system comprises NavFusion technology from Collins Aerospace that fuses data from multiple sensors, along with M-Code GPS with advanced anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology, to ensure multi-domain operations can be conducted even in contested electromagnetic environments.
‘Warfighters can navigate through high-threat environments with the confidence of knowing where they are, where they need to go, at the precise time with weapons on target,’ Collins Aerospace added.
