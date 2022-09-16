AeroVironment releases Puma VNS for GPS-contested drone navigation

AeroVironment has launched a new visual-based navigation system to enable UAS operations in contested electromagnetic environments.

Puma VNS is designed to determine the precise location of a UAV in flight without relying on GPS. It features a suite of look-down sensors to gather imagery and track terrain features, plus an embedded computing module ‘to process and determine the precise location of an aircraft while it is in flight’, AeroVironment noted in a 15 September statement.

Puma VNS is available as an add-on optional feature for the Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE sUASs and as a retrofit kit for fielded systems.

AeroVironment added that it expects to implement hardware and software upgrades to Puma VNS that will provide operators with continually advanced navigation capabilities, features and functionality. The system will also enable the integration of future autonomy capabilities.