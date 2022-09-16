AeroVironment releases Puma VNS for GPS-contested drone navigation
AeroVironment has launched a new visual-based navigation system to enable UAS operations in contested electromagnetic environments.
Puma VNS is designed to determine the precise location of a UAV in flight without relying on GPS. It features a suite of look-down sensors to gather imagery and track terrain features, plus an embedded computing module ‘to process and determine the precise location of an aircraft while it is in flight’, AeroVironment noted in a 15 September statement.
Puma VNS is available as an add-on optional feature for the Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE sUASs and as a retrofit kit for fielded systems.
AeroVironment added that it expects to implement hardware and software upgrades to Puma VNS that will provide operators with continually advanced navigation capabilities, features and functionality. The system will also enable the integration of future autonomy capabilities.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Rheinmetall joins Helsing to accelerate AI for land systems
German companies team up to apply digital capabilities at speed for land forces.
-
MAPS Gen II rolls into production to harden US Army vehicles against jamming and spoofing
Collins Aerospace has received a deal to supply the US Army with production Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System Gen II units.
-
US Air Force orders ASARS-2B radar sensors for U-2 Dragon Lady
Sole-source supplier Raytheon is providing advanced radar equipment for the U-2 reconnaissance aircraft.
-
Asio Technologies unveils ‘jam-proof’ navigation solution for UAVs
NavGuard NOCTA Mini is designed to enable seamless and accurate autonomous navigation for tactical UAS platforms.