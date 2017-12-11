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GDA 2017: Leonardo readies Captor-E next phase, Kuwaiti Eurofighter assembly

11th December 2017 - 09:41 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in London

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Leonardo is preparing to begin the next testing phase for its next-generation Captor-E active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, which will eventually equip the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft destined for Kuwait.

The first phase of test flights for the Leonardo AESA radar, which included unpowered and powered flights in the UK, wrapped up earlier this year with ‘excellent results’, according Alastair Morrison, SVP radar & advanced targeting at Leonardo Airborne and Space Systems.

‘There have been some really good long-range tracking results and we have been able to test the radar’s Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) mode as well,’ he explained.

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Grant Turnbull

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Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

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