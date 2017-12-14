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GDA 2017: Russia continues T-90MS push in Kuwait

14th December 2017 - 08:00 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in Kuwait

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Russia has a big presence at this year’s Gulf Defense and Aerospace exhibition as it looks to finalise several deals with Kuwait, including the sale of new main battle tanks.

At least six Russian companies are exhibiting in Kuwait this year, all under the banner of the state-run export body Rosoboronexport.

A statement before the show indicated that the Russian arms exporter had considered main battle tanks (MBTs), wheeled armoured vehicles, and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) as the key items that it would be presenting to the Kuwaiti armed forces during the exhibition.

‘The T-90S and T-90MS MBTs, the

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Grant Turnbull

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Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

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