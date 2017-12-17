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GDA 2017: Qatar reveals Turkish armoured vehicle purchase

17th December 2017 - 14:58 GMT | by Grant Turnbull in London

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The Qatar Armed Forces have shown off two new armoured vehicle acquisitions from its close ally Turkey during rehearsals for its national day military parade that will take place on 18 December.

Photos and videos of the parade posted on social media show the Turkish-manufactured Ejder Yalçin 4x4 armoured combat vehicle and the smaller NMS 4x4 vehicle taking part. Both vehicles are built by Nurol Makina, an Ankara-based company.

A Nurol Makina spokesperson declined to comment on the Qatar deal.

However, Shephard understands from one source that the deal with Qatar involves the acquisition of ‘several hundred’ vehicles of both

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Grant Turnbull

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Grant Turnbull

Grant Turnbull was the editor of Land Warfare International and Digital Battlespace magazines with Shephard …

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