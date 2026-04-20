Raytheon unveils land version of the Next Generation Jammer
RTX Raytheon has developed a demonstrator of a ground-based variant of the US Navy (USN) Next Generation Jammer (NGJ). The new electronic attack capability has been designed to act like an “invisible shield” for critical assets, according to the company.
While the USN capability fits the EA-18G Growler and denies and disrupts enemy radars and communication systems, the land version jams and confuses surveillance and target systems, drones and other airborne threats.
Speaking to Shephard, Chuck Angus, Raytheon business development executive for electronic attack systems, claimed that the newest NGJ model can be used in multiple types of
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