GA-EMS receives ARGOS contract

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has received a contract from Advanced Technology International for the Army Resilient Global on-the-move SATCOM (ARGOS), the company announced on 8 December.

ARGOS is a satellite system that will provide ultra-high frequency and very high frequency beyond line-of-sight assured communications and unattended ground sensor data capture capabilities for the US Army.

The satellite system will support the army, combatant commanders and partner nations in countering transnational organised crime, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, peacekeeping operations support, training and exercise, multi-national engagements, and human rights efforts.

Nick Bucci, vice president for missile defense and space systems at GA-EMS, said: ‘Our team has demonstrated success in the rapid design, development, test, and launch of satellite systems like ARGOS.

‘ARGOS will play an important role in delivering beyond the horizon assured communications for the army component and combatant commanders. A satellite-based system will provide assured communications for future warfighters whenever and wherever they need it.’