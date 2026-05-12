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First Canadian River-class destroyer to have its keel laid in June

12th May 2026 - 11:56 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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The RCN’s River-class destroyer is based on the BAE Systems Type 26 frigate. (Image: BAE Systems)

Currently at the block fabrication and construction stage, the HMCS Fraser’s keel-laying ceremony is scheduled to take place next month as a step towards increasing the Royal Canadian Navy’s anti-submarine and air defence capabilities.

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and Irving Shipbuilding Inc (ISI) have been advancing with the construction of the first River-class destroyer (RCD), with the HMCS Fraser planned to have its keel laid next month.

An official spokesperson for the company told Shephard that, since full-rate construction of the initiative began in April last year, “steady progress is being made on block fabrication and construction”.

“This phase of the programme will continue up to and through the vessel’s keel-laying ceremony in June,” the Irving official explained to Shephard.

The event is a major milestone in a vessel’s construction, representing

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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