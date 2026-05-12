First Canadian River-class destroyer to have its keel laid in June
The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and Irving Shipbuilding Inc (ISI) have been advancing with the construction of the first River-class destroyer (RCD), with the HMCS Fraser planned to have its keel laid next month.
An official spokesperson for the company told Shephard that, since full-rate construction of the initiative began in April last year, “steady progress is being made on block fabrication and construction”.
“This phase of the programme will continue up to and through the vessel’s keel-laying ceremony in June,” the Irving official explained to Shephard.
The event is a major milestone in a vessel’s construction, representing
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