EOS to provide AS-65 gimbal for L3Harris's VAMPIRE weapon system

21st July 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

L3Harris will deliver 14 vehicle-agnostic VAMPIRE multi-purpose weapon systems to Ukraine's ground forces. (Photo: EOS)

EOS Defense Systems USA's AS-65 gimbal has been selected for L3Harris's VAMPIRE weapon system, empowering Ukraine's ground forces to counter hostile drones and ground threats using precision rockets.

EOS Defense Systems USA has been selected to provide its EOS AS-65 gimbal, developed for the R150 remote weapon station (RWS), as the positioning component of L3Harris's Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE). 

L3Harris received a contract from the US DoD to deliver 14 vehicle-agnostic VAMPIRE multi-purpose weapon systems to Ukraine's ground forces for targeting and neutralising hostile drones and defending against ground threats.

The AS-65 is the smallest gimbal in EOS's weapon system family and can be used for aiming and firing rockets, missiles and other munitions, supporting ground-to-ground and ground-to-air delivery.

In the VAMPIRE system, the AS-65 is coupled with an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System four-pack 70mm rocket launcher capable of destroying up to Group 3 UAS threats.

EOS will perform integration and support operations for the VAMPIRE system from its US facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

EOS has also supplied R400 RWS fitted to Bushmaster armoured vehicles delivered to Ukraine, donated by the Australian government.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

