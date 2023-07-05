British Army exploring tech lessons from Ukraine

UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has said the British Army is exploring technologies that have been successful in Ukraine and could be pulled into service.

Responding to a Parliamentary question, Heappey said: ‘Additionally, as we’ve learnt through our support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the draping of advanced technologies on to existing platforms can rapidly transform capability.

‘The Army is exploring which technologies that have been successful in Ukraine could similarly be pulled through onto the existing force at pace.’

Heappey made the comments as part of a wider answer on when the UK will be able to deploy a fully digitised modern warfighting division.

In response, the Minister said the British Army’s 3rd Division is currently deployable.

He added: ‘Future Soldier will see this Division modernised by 2030 with a variety of new capabilities built around a digitally networked combination of Ajax, Boxer, Challenger 3, long range precision fires and un-crewed aerial systems.’

Future Soldier emerged from the Integrated Review of 2021.