EOS unveils Slinger C-UAS weapon system

16th May 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Australian firm EOS has launched its Slinger C-UAS onto the international market. (Photo: EOS)

EOS in Australia has come up with a dedicated C-UAS weapon that can be mounted on light 4x4 vehicles.

On 12 May, EOS Defence Systems in Australia officially launched its Slinger counter-UAV system in Canberra. It is essentially a remote-controlled weapon station (RWS) optimised to defeat UAVs.

The Slinger RWS features a radar, EO/IR sensor and a Northrop Grumman 30mm cannon with specially designed ammunition, combined with EOS’s proprietary stabilisation and pointing technology.

The Slinger can be mounted on the back of a vehicle as light as a pickup, for example, or be integrated on an armoured vehicle like any other RWS.

The Slinger can track and engage airborne UAVs at ranges of more than 800m. Furthermore, the ammunition

