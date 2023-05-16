EOS unveils Slinger C-UAS weapon system
On 12 May, EOS Defence Systems in Australia officially launched its Slinger counter-UAV system in Canberra. It is essentially a remote-controlled weapon station (RWS) optimised to defeat UAVs.
The Slinger RWS features a radar, EO/IR sensor and a Northrop Grumman 30mm cannon with specially designed ammunition, combined with EOS’s proprietary stabilisation and pointing technology.
The Slinger can be mounted on the back of a vehicle as light as a pickup, for example, or be integrated on an armoured vehicle like any other RWS.
The Slinger can track and engage airborne UAVs at ranges of more than 800m. Furthermore, the ammunition
