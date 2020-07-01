Elbit gains Asian contract for naval mission systems integration

Save this for later

An unnamed navy in Southeast Asia has awarded Elbit Systems a $53 million contract to provide and integrate mission intelligence suites, the Israeli company announced on 1 July.

Elbit stated that it will equip ‘several vessels’ with comprehensive suites that enable complex reconnaissance in the air, on the surface and underwater.

The contract includes the provision of Emerald AES-212 ELINT systems, NATACS naval tactical communication intelligence systems and jamming capabilities, Spectro XR EO payloads, M670 hull-mounted sonars, towed reel-able active/passive sonars, underwater communication systems and combat management systems.

Elbit will also provide maritime radars, SATCOM capabilities and training services.

