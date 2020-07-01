Digital Battlespace
Elbit gains Asian contract for naval mission systems integration
An unnamed navy in Southeast Asia has awarded Elbit Systems a $53 million contract to provide and integrate mission intelligence suites, the Israeli company announced on 1 July.
Elbit stated that it will equip ‘several vessels’ with comprehensive suites that enable complex reconnaissance in the air, on the surface and underwater.
The contract includes the provision of Emerald AES-212 ELINT systems, NATACS naval tactical communication intelligence systems and jamming capabilities, Spectro XR EO payloads, M670 hull-mounted sonars, towed reel-able active/passive sonars, underwater communication systems and combat management systems.
Elbit will also provide maritime radars, SATCOM capabilities and training services.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
More from Modernised Situational Awareness Special Report
-
PREMIUM: German Army implements new BMS for tanks
In order to improve the speed, accuracy and responsiveness of MBT crews on the battlefield, the German Army is operating a new BMS to enhance ...
-
Kongsberg to provide NATO Band IV radio link for Norway
Kongsberg is to provide the Norwegian Armed Forces with a new Flexible High Capacity Radio Link (FHCL) with deliveries to begin in May 2021, the ...
-
A3M prime contractor picks engineering support provider
Comtech EF Data Corporation, part of the Commercial Solutions segment of Comtech Telecommunications, has received a $1.8 million follow-on subcontract for a DoD programme. The ...
-
Radiation-hardened BAE Systems radios make their way to Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin has received its first shipment of BAE Systems-made RAD5545 radios for spacecraft. The radiation-hardened and software-defined radios ‘provide spacecraft with the performance, availability, reliability ...
-
Enhanced situational awareness lies ahead for Systematic C2 tool
Systematic is considering a range of potential upgrades for its new Sitaware Edge 2.0 dismounted C2 system, with potential for a new navigation capability and ...
-
SOCOM picks six for MEUAS III task orders
US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has awarded six contracts, with a total combined value of $975 million, for ISR services worldwide to support the Mid-Endurance ...