DSEI 2021: Nimble telecoms giant eyes slice of defence market

HMS Prince of Wales launches Banshee target drone in landmark demo
Banshee target drones could be used by the RN for experimentation of future sensors, weaponry and radio equipment.
More conventionally associated with a world of fumbly SIM cards than military gadgetry, Vodafone is using DSEI 2021 to reaffirm plans to bolster its presence in the defence industry.
The event in London on 14-17 September marks the first time that Vodafone has exhibited at DSEI.
Andrea Dona, chief network officer for the telecommunications company, explained that Vodafone technology — in particular its 5G network — is now mature enough for military applications.
He told Shephard: ‘It now brings the best of our network capability to the defence market in terms of additional capability... combining with our mobile edge computing …
Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, finished DSEI with the announcement of a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish system.
UK partners combine in a bid to mitigate the physical burden on armoured vehicle crews.
The Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System from Raytheon is already installed on the RN's Daring-class Type 45 destroyers — but the company has broader ambitions.
Arnold Defense has announced the next stage of development for their Fletcher rocket launcher.
A bridge mounted on a Boxer vehicle was one of the most prominent equipment displays at DSEI this year.