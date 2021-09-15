To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

DSEI 2021: Nimble telecoms giant eyes slice of defence market

15th September 2021 - 12:30 GMT | by Samuel Beal in London

RSS

Vodafone is exhibiting at DSEI for the first time this year. (Photo: Sam Beal)

First-time DSEI exhibitor Vodafone wants to find military customers for its 5G network and other services.

More conventionally associated with a world of fumbly SIM cards than military gadgetry, Vodafone is using DSEI 2021 to reaffirm plans to bolster its presence in the defence industry.

The event in London on 14-17 September marks the first time that Vodafone has exhibited at DSEI.

Andrea Dona, chief network officer for the telecommunications company, explained that Vodafone technology — in particular its 5G network — is now mature enough for military applications.

He told Shephard: ‘It now brings the best of our network capability to the defence market in terms of additional capability... combining with our mobile edge computing …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users