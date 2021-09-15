DSEI 2021: Nimble telecoms giant eyes slice of defence market

More conventionally associated with a world of fumbly SIM cards than military gadgetry, Vodafone is using DSEI 2021 to reaffirm plans to bolster its presence in the defence industry.

The event in London on 14-17 September marks the first time that Vodafone has exhibited at DSEI.

Andrea Dona, chief network officer for the telecommunications company, explained that Vodafone technology — in particular its 5G network — is now mature enough for military applications.

He told Shephard: ‘It now brings the best of our network capability to the defence market in terms of additional capability... combining with our mobile edge computing …