MDA unlocks key challenge to advanced ballistic missile tracking

Concept design for the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The US is progressing with its HBTSS project, having overcome an important obstacle.

The US military has cleared an important technological hurdle in its project to develop a next-generation space-based sensor, by advancing plans for a new constellation to track long-range hypersonic and ballistic missiles from launch to impact and provide fire-control quality data to weapons on the ground to counter these threats.

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) says it has addressed the highest threat risk to its plans for launching a Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) by 2023 — the ability for the IR system to distinguish dim targets from the ambient temperatures of the ground and sea when staring down at Earth.

‘Being able to see down from space, warm tracks going over a warm Earth -- that is really tough science,’ MDA chief VADM Jon Hill said on 9 June in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee. ‘But we've got that licked, we've shown that we can do that on the ground. That sort of capability gives us global coverage.’

There is still a challenge: ground-based sensors looking up have the benefit of picking out a warm target against the cold and featureless background of space, but when looking down from an on-orbit position, the background is warm and irregular.

MDA director of space sensors Walter Chai said in June 2020 that ‘picking out the dim targets with the cluttered earth background was going to be the highest threat risk’.

On the evident strength of improved image processing algorithms to distinguish the threat, the MDA in June proposed spending $256 million in FY2022 for continued development of HBTSS, building on $238 million appropriated in FY2020 and FY2021.

HBTSS is a planned new constellation of low Earth orbit satellites and aims to leverage advances in the commercial space and satellite sector.

In January, the MDA narrowed the competitive field for HBTSS from 12 companies two years ago by identifying two firms to develop on-orbit prototype demonstrations. The agency awarded Northrop Grumman ($155 million) and L3Harris ($121 million) contracts to develop and build satellites for launch in 2023 and early orbit testing.

While each company is designing a slightly different HBTSS capability, the satellites will be interoperable.

‘The idea is to keep competition in [the programme] early, given the complexity of the mission,’ said Hill.

‘It is the only programme within the space portfolio that provides fire control quality data down to a weapon system like Glide Phase Interceptor,’ he added, referring to an MDA project to develop a counter-hypersonic defence capability.

‘The key characteristic of HBTSS that sets it apart from other Overhead Persistent Infrared sensors is the requirement to provide fire-control quality tracking data,’ according to the MDA FY2022 budget proposal.

Tracking information will be handed off to the planned hypersonic defence weapons systems to allow long-range engagement of the threat.

Long-range engagement begins with HBTSS tracking and monitoring an adversary’s missile through burnout, followed by accurate impact predictions as well as information that missile defence systems on the ground can use to chase the target.