Digital Battlespace
A3M prime contractor picks engineering support provider
Comtech EF Data Corporation, part of the Commercial Solutions segment of Comtech Telecommunications, has received a $1.8 million follow-on subcontract for a DoD programme.
The deal, confirmed by Comtech on 30 June, is for continued engineering services assistance on the A3M anti-jam modem programme for the USAF and US Army.
It follows a $4.7 million deal announced by Comtech in May.
A3M will result in a secure, wideband, anti-jam SATCOM terminal modem for tactical communications.
The programme is overseen by the US Space Force at its Space and Missile Systems Center. It selected L3Harris as prime contractor in April 2020.
The A3M contract is worth up to $500 million over its five-year lifespan, with an initial delivery order of $30.6 million.
