Why small guns have been critical to layered CUAS architectures

5th February 2026 - 13:14 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A US soldier practises target lock-on against an incoming drone. (Photo: US Army)

Multiple countries have been deploying small arms as the last line of drone defence due to their multiple operational and tactical advantages.

The proliferation of low-cost drones in air, land and naval environments has highlighted the relevance of small arms as part of layered counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) architectures. With no silver bullet to defeat uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), armed forces worldwide have been deploying these guns as the closest level of protection.

This reflects the tactical and operational benefits that rifles, shotguns, submachine guns and machine guns can provide, such as cost-effectiveness, flexibility, kinetic effect, mobility and reduced collateral damage.

Speaking to Shephard, Jack Cadman, military group manager at Beretta Defence Technologies (BDT) UK, which is part of Beretta

