Beretta discloses details of its proposal for the British Army’s Project Grayburn
Beretta Defence Technologies (BDT) UK, part of Beretta Holding Group, has been in touch with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to offer its products for the replacement of the SA80 assault rifle under Project Grayburn.
“We are very much intent on making sure that we put forward our best possible options,” explained Jack Cadman, law enforcement and military group manager for BDT UK. “We have engaged from a number of different points [with the UK MoD].”
Some of those solutions will be on display at SOF Week in Tampa, Florida, this week. The company’s proposal for the Grayburn initiative
