Ukraine anniversary: how long can Western countries support the war effort?

After supply of an impressive amount of military equipment and the expenditure of billions of rounds, the war in Ukraine has hit the one-year point. Military aid from Western countries has been crucial to maintaining the readiness of President Zelensky’s armies. However, there are questions as to how long those allies can support Kyiv’s war effort.

Since 24 February 2022, when Russia invaded, Ukraine has received $50 billion in security assistance from the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which includes the 30 NATO member states and 24 other nations.

This military support includes nearly 700 tanks and several thousand other armoured vehicles, over 1,000 artillery systems,