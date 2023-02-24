To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ukraine anniversary: how long can Western countries support the war effort?

24th February 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Over two million rounds of artillery ammunition were donated to Zelensky’s armies. (Photo: US Army)

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group has committed $50 billion in security assistance to date.

After supply of an impressive amount of military equipment and the expenditure of billions of rounds, the war in Ukraine has hit the one-year point. Military aid from Western countries has been crucial to maintaining the readiness of President Zelensky’s armies. However, there are questions as to how long those allies can support Kyiv’s war effort.

Since 24 February 2022, when Russia invaded, Ukraine has received $50 billion in security assistance from the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which includes the 30 NATO member states and 24 other nations.

This military support includes nearly 700 tanks and several thousand other armoured vehicles, over 1,000 artillery systems,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us