Pentagon runs out of funds to support Ukraine
After delivering 54 packages of military equipment, ammunition and weapon systems, the Pentagon ran out of funds to support Ukraine. DoD authorities have been urging the US Congress to approve the national security supplemental request to ensure future donations to Kyiv.
The last military assistance package was announced on 27 December. To date, the US has committed nearly US$45 billion to support Zelenskyy’s armed forces.
‘We have no more replenishment funds’, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder claimed during a recent press conference. ‘Right now, I am not anticipating any new PDA [presidential drawdown authority] announcements in terms of
