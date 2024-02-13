US Senate approves $60 billion package to support Ukraine

The US Senate has approved a US$95.3 billion national security supplemental package, which includes $60 billion to support Ukraine's effort against Russian forces, following almost two months without shipping military equipment to Kyiv.

The package included $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, $2.4 billion to support US Central Command operations in the Red Sea, and $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine.

Voted for by 70 to 29, the fund will now be analysed by the House of Representatives. On 13 February, deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh emphasised that the DoD asked House