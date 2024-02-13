To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Senate approves $60 billion package to support Ukraine

13th February 2024 - 22:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

To date, the US has shipped nearly five million artillery rounds to Kyiv. (Photo: US Marine Corps)

As part of the national security supplemental package, the fund will now be analysed by the House of Representatives.

The US Senate has approved a US$95.3 billion national security supplemental package, which includes $60 billion to support Ukraine's effort against Russian forces, following almost two months without shipping military equipment to Kyiv.

The package included $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, $2.4 billion to support US Central Command operations in the Red Sea, and $9.2 billion in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine.

Voted for by 70 to 29, the fund will now be analysed by the House of Representatives. On 13 February, deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh emphasised that the DoD asked House

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

