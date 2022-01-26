West bolsters Ukrainian arsenal as Russian threat looms

US lethal aid arrives in Ukraine. (Photo: US Embassy Kiev via Twitter)

Kiev has received a range of weapons, from next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAW) to Javelin and Stinger missiles.

In recent weeks western allies of Ukraine have shored up the country's military with deliveries of missiles and ammunition as the threat of a Russian invasion looms large.

On 22 January, a US flight carrying almost 90t of 'lethal aid' including ammunition landed in Ukraine as part of Washington's efforts to bolster Kiev's hand ahead of any potential Russian move.

The following day, Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced the arrival of a second flight carrying a further 80t of supplies.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Kiev wrote: 'The United States will continue providing such assistance to support Ukraine's Armed Forces in their ongoing effort to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression.

'As President Biden told President Putin, should Russia further invade Ukraine, the United States will provide additional defensive material to Ukraine above and beyond that already provided.'

A further delivery from the US arrived in Ukraine on 25 January, carrying 300 Javelin antitank missiles and other military equipment.

Meanwhile, the Italian Navy dispatched a FREMM anti-submarine warfare frigate to the Black Sea, where vessel tracking data showed it was south of Yalta on 26 January.

A member of 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment fires a Next-generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW). (Photo: UK MoD/ Crown Copyright)

While US deliveries continue to stream into Ukraine, the UK decided to supply Kiev with NLAW antitank systems.

Announcing the move to Parliament on 17 January, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: 'We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light, anti-armour, defensive weapon systems.

'A small number of UK personnel will also provide early-stage training for a short period of time, within the framework of Operation ORBITAL, before then returning to the United Kingdom.'

The UK MoD would not confirm the numbers of NLAW systems sent to Ukraine; however, it is thought to be in the thousands.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the NLAW light, fire-and-forget, top-attack missile system is designed to provide a single soldier with the capability of knocking out a heavily protected armoured vehicle with a single shot at ranges from 20m to 800m.

Royal United Services Institute research analyst Sam Cranny-Evans told Shephard that the military systems so far delivered to Ukraine 'are tactical in nature.'

Cranny-Evans explained: 'The NLAW from the UK for example has a relatively short engagement range of 600-800m. Whilst that is fairly significant for a shoulder-fired anti-armour weapon, it is still short of the ranges at which a tank crew might be able to engage infantry.'

Elsewhere, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 22 January said he had 'expedited and authorised' the transfer of defensive weapons from the Baltic republics (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression.

Estonia is providing Kiev with US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles, and Latvia and Lithuania are sending Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

In a joint statement, the three NATO allies said: 'Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania stand united in our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in face of continued Russian aggression.

'The Baltic States will continue supporting Ukraine not only in diplomatic and political ways, but also in strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself.'

Name NLAW FGM-148 Javelin FIM-92 Stinger Supplier(s) Saab Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Raytheon Unit Cost ($US) 33,000 174,000 40,000 First Delivery Date 2009 1996 1982 Calibre 150mm 127mm 70mm Weight 12.5kg 11.8kg 15.2kg Range 800m 2,500m 4,800m

✅ This data has been verified by the same team that brings you Defence Insight. Want to learn more?

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Javelin was the first anti-tank and multi-target-capable weapon system to employ fire-and-forget imaging IR seeker technology. In testing, the Javelin has been used to engage targets out to 4,750m.

The Stinger anti-aircraft missile has been credited with more than 270 fixed-wing and rotary-wing kills.

Cranny-Evans said that Javelin offered greater reach, adding its tandem high-explosive antitank (HEAT) warhead should 'provide increased lethality' compared with NLAW.

Nonetheless, he said it was still 'ultimately a tactical weapon.'

He added: 'Both [Javelin and NLAW] have the potential to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with increased lethality in a tactical engagement; however, an overall increase in military capability depends on the ability of the forces to synchronise and deliver multiple different combat functions.

'The provision of these missiles alone will be unable to alter these factors significantly.'

The latest deliveries are just the tip of the iceberg for Western support for rebuilding the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and backed the seizure of the eastern Donbass region by pro-Moscow rebels, the US alone has contributed some $2.7 billion worth of security assistance.

For example, Washington committed $650 million worth of security assistance to Ukraine in the past year.

Asked whether the weapons deliveries help Ukraine deter aggression, Cranny-Evans said the deliveries signalled the UK, US and other partners are willing to provide 'what support they can in spite of Russian threats'.

He added that there was no way of knowing the assumptions made in the Kremlin and how the weapons deliveries might be perceived.

Cranny-Evans noted: 'However, we do know that the Russian concept of operations envisages the extensive use of long-range strike assets to target critical infrastructure and avoid the need for a ground confrontation if possible.

'I would argue that this is where the greatest threat from the Russian forces lies, and that as long as these capabilities are not at risk, the Russian forces will feel confident in their ability to deliver the political goals set by the Kremlin.'

A Russian invasion could have the strategic aim of seizing a land corridor between Donbass and Crimea as all eyes are on Moscow's next step.

At least 100,000 Russian troops are massed near Ukraine, with a potential invasion from three directions: the Western Military District of Russia itself and the occupied Donbass region; Belarus; and Crimea.

In a 26 January post on the Chatham House website, research fellow Mathieu Boulègue noted how Russia ‘plans for all contingencies from full-scale war to cyber and information warfare and other asymmetric tools’.

Intensive use of long-range precision-guided munitions and ground-based artillery — complemented by airstrikes and EW operations — would aim to ‘quickly decapitate’ Ukrainian military C2 and generally erode Kiev’s defensive capabilities, Boulègue wrote.

‘Territory would be quickly seized with an influx of troops and heavy artillery, as well as support and rear units fighting against Ukrainian Territorial Defence units, armed civil resistance, and counter-insurrection movements,’ he added.