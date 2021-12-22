To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine to acquire Danish MPV80 ships

22nd December 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

MPV80 graphic released by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine. (Image: Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine)

The latest MoU continues a trend for Ukraine to work with several international shipbuilders on boosting its naval capabilities.

Ukraine and Denmark have signed an MoU that will see the Ukrainian Sea Guard acquire an undisclosed number of Danish-designed MPV80 offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), with the completion of the first ship planned by 2024.

The MoU was signed during a visit by Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen to Kiev and provides the political framework for detailed agreements for delivering Danish ship design and technology to Ukraine.

While the Danish MoD did not disclose the specific OPV design, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said the vessel would be an MPV80 tailored for Ukrainian coast guard requirements.

This OPV is designed by Odense Maritime Technology …

