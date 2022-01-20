Russia flexes surge capability muscles (Analysis)

VDV troops on 'peacekeeping' duty in Kazakhstan, January 2022. (Photo: Russian MoD)

The recent ten-day deployment of ‘peacekeeping’ troops to Kazakhstan reflects recent and ongoing efforts to enhance Russian airborne capabilities — should Ukraine be worried?

The Airborne Forces (VDV) branch of the Russian Armed Forces demonstrated its rapid deployment capabilities in early January, following a request from the government of Kazakhstan for assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) group of ex-Soviet republics.

This was all the more impressive given the simultaneous commitment of 100,000 Russian troops to threaten the Ukrainian frontier and the celebration of the Orthodox Christmas on 7 January.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed for CSTO support on 6 January, four days after anti-government protests erupted in the capital Almaty and other cities.

The first Russian units arrived by the end of that day. Shephard understands that the rapid deployment to Kazakhstan involved forces from the 45th Independent SOF Brigade of the VDV in addition to the 98th Airborne Division and the 31st Guards Independent Assault Brigade. VDV Commander-in-Chief Col Gen Anatoly Serdyukov commanded the CSTO forces.

No data on the number of Russian troops deployed to Kazakhstan was released by official sources, but CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said that the organisation deployed about 2,500 troops.

Taking into consideration the publicly announced numerical strength of the troops provided by Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Russian contribution probably totalled 2,000.

The vast majority of the Russian troops had arrived in Kazakhstan by the end of 8 January. CSTO forces completed their withdrawal from the country on 18 January after playing their part in repressing the anti-regime protests.

The rapid deployment was possible thanks to heavy use of transport aircraft belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Military Transport Aviation (MTA) arm, which was tasked with round-the-clock operations.

Russian transport aircraft flew in armoured vehicles and other equipment for the VDV. (Photo: Russian MoD)

According to the Russian MoD, an air bridge between Russia and Kazakhstan saw the use of about 70 Il-76 transports (including the latest Il-76MD-90A variant), complemented by five An-124s.

This is a demonstration of the surge capability that the MTA can provide Russia during emergency or war situations, involving the vast majority of its serviceable Il-76s and the handful of the giant An-124s kept in active service. The latter are mainly used for transporting of very heavy military equipment which is difficult or impossible to be ferried by the Il-76.

The number of available aircraft means that the MTA cannot support two airbridges at the same time at surge capacity — doubtless this came as a temporary relief to Ukrainian authorities worried about an invasion of their country.

Legacy Il-76MD aircraft and the newer Il-76MD-90A variant (a total of about 150 platforms) are tailored for air assault operations, being able to parachute-drop all types of VDV-operated wheeled or tracked vehicles or fly them into forward operating airbases.

However, the Il-76MD-90A programme is moving ahead sluggishly with a slow pace of production and only nine aircraft in service to date. Another legacy Il-76 upgrade programme — to modernise 35 aircraft to the Il-76MDM standard with improved avionics and systems, plus a service life extension for the airframe and engine— is also a slow-going undertaking. No announcements have been made about Il-76MDM deliveries to the MTA.

Tiger-M 4x4 vehicle with Arbalet-DM RWS. (Photo: Russian MoD)

Video and imagery analysis shows that some ground vehicles were deployed operationally for the first time in Kazakhstan. Examples include the BMD-4M air-mobile IFV and BTR-MDM tracked APCs.

Production of the BMD-4M and BTR-MDM began in 2014, and in 2021 the VDV reported that it has fully equipped no fewer than 11 battalions with the new armoured vehicles. Each battalion has 30 BMD-4Ms and up to 20 BTR-MDMs.

For the first time, VDV special operations units were seen using the Tiger-M wheeled armoured vehicle equipped with the Arbalet-DM remote weapons station.

Video footage released by the Russian MoD also showed that the VDV troops deployed modern EW ground stations such as the RB-341V Leer-3 used for eavesdropping, manipulating and suppressing of mobile communications networks. The RB-341V is often used in conjunction with an Orlan-10 UAV carrying an EW payload.

The VDV deployment to Kazakhstan underlined the reputation of Russian airborne troops as a highly-mobile force maintaining an advanced state of combat readiness.

This is the second time in recent years that Russia demonstrated a rapid troop air-deployment operation at short notice, following the arrival of peacekeepers in November 2020 in Nagorno-Karabakh to control the fragile truce between Armenian and Azeri forces.