Spotlight on WDS

16th September 2021 - 15:20 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

In this video, Shephard Media CEO Darren Lake speaks to Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the World Defense Show (WDS),  about what to expect from this event in March 2022 and how it will support the aims and objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 economic transformation programme.

