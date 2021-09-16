Spotlight on WDS

DSEI 2021: CGS underlines changing nature of warfare
British Army must run fast to establish a credible advantage over our potential adversaries, says Gen Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.
In this video, Shephard Media CEO Darren Lake speaks to Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the World Defense Show (WDS), about what to expect from this event in March 2022 and how it will support the aims and objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 economic transformation programme.
An initial £10.5 million is being invested from the Middle East in helping Aeralis to progress its eponymous modular aircraft.
Leonardo has supported RAF and USAF Synergia R&D programme through its integration of C-UAS technology.
Mobility Test Rig gives a glimpse into a future of stealthy, unmanned and agile UGVs tied together by ‘sensor to shooter’ data links.
The AQS-20C system features four separate sonars, including a forward-looking sensor, reducing the number of passes needed to detect mines in a given area.
Improbable Defence is highlighting its work on the UK's Single Synthetic Environment that will prove to be a game-changer for defence.