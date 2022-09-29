To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

USAF braces for new KC-46 delay as RVS 2.0 troubles persist

29th September 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

The US Air Force and Boeing are working to correct remote vision system issues on the KC-46 tanker. (Photo: Boeing)

The US Air Force is facing up to more KC-46 tanker woes.

The USAF has told Shephard that the KC-46A Pegasus tanker’s Remote Vision System (RVS) 2.0 faces a delay resulting from hardware development and airworthiness certification problems.

Fielding a first retrofitted aircraft in Q3 FY2024 and completing the programme on the schedule are both considered to be at risk, according to a USAF spokesperson.

The RVS 2.0 engineering effort will lead to the integration of new 4K colour cameras with accurate viewing geometry, larger screens for air refuelling operator stations and a distance rangefinder for refuelling receiver aircraft.

The redesign was originally approved by the USAF in April 2022 under a

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us