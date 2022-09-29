USAF braces for new KC-46 delay as RVS 2.0 troubles persist

The USAF has told Shephard that the KC-46A Pegasus tanker’s Remote Vision System (RVS) 2.0 faces a delay resulting from hardware development and airworthiness certification problems.

Fielding a first retrofitted aircraft in Q3 FY2024 and completing the programme on the schedule are both considered to be at risk, according to a USAF spokesperson.

The RVS 2.0 engineering effort will lead to the integration of new 4K colour cameras with accurate viewing geometry, larger screens for air refuelling operator stations and a distance rangefinder for refuelling receiver aircraft.

The redesign was originally approved by the USAF in April 2022 under a