USAF braces for new KC-46 delay as RVS 2.0 troubles persist
The USAF has told Shephard that the KC-46A Pegasus tanker’s Remote Vision System (RVS) 2.0 faces a delay resulting from hardware development and airworthiness certification problems.
Fielding a first retrofitted aircraft in Q3 FY2024 and completing the programme on the schedule are both considered to be at risk, according to a USAF spokesperson.
The RVS 2.0 engineering effort will lead to the integration of new 4K colour cameras with accurate viewing geometry, larger screens for air refuelling operator stations and a distance rangefinder for refuelling receiver aircraft.
The redesign was originally approved by the USAF in April 2022 under a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Honeywell gains contract to sustain radiation-hardened military microelectronics
Honeywell receives radiation-hardening support contract for microelectronics.
-
Silent Sentinel to supply long-range thermal cameras for Swedish live fire test sites
Silent Sentinel will provide its Jaegar platforms with an advanced cold-starter kit for Sweden.
-
UK economic emergency sets stage for strong words and hollow actions on defence
Much as UK Prime Minister Liz Truss wants to project strong British power on the global stage, investment in much-needed capabilities is jeopardised by the fragile economic situation.
-
US Navy orders more anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys from Erapsco
Up to 100,000 additional AN/SSQ-53, 16,000 AN/SSQ-101 and 10,000 AN/SSQ-62 sonobuoys will be supplied to the USN.
-
Israel's Rafael buys UK defence firm Pearson Engineering in strategic expansion
The acquisition of Pearson Engineering by Israeli firm Rafael could see UK manufacturing of the Trophy active protection system for the Challenger 3 MBT — but how well does the deal sit with the UK government's defence industrial strategy?
-
Uruguay receives more donations
The Uruguayan army and navy are receiving second-hand platforms from key allies Brazil and the US