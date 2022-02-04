Steady production no guarantee of KC-46 avoiding further troubles

Twin FMS deals support ballistic missile defence in Saudi Arabia and UAE
Saudi Arabia and the UAE are requesting missile defence equipment from the US under the FMS programme.
Boeing’s impressive record of delivering 55 KC-46A Pegasus tankers to the USAF in just over two years has been blighted by difficulties in developing a fully functional remote vision system, but new problems linked to panoramic display system deficiencies are also being exposed.
The major effort underway by the manufacturer to fix technical faults, more commonly listed by the USAF as Category 1 deficiencies, sits under the RVS 2.0 engineering design effort that will eventually integrate new 4K colour cameras with accurate viewing geometry, larger screens for air refuelling operator stations and a distance range finder for refuelling receiver aircraft.
Due
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE are requesting missile defence equipment from the US under the FMS programme.
India's new defence budget sees slow but steady growth for the coming year, despite the tensions it is experiencing with China and Pakistan.
Strategic competition and climate change were highlighted as the primary security threats for New Zealand in a recently issued report.
Latvia's Minister of Defence has stressed the need to raise the military budget amid ongoing Russian aggression.
The US GAO has released a report pointing out that the MDA's cost estimates for systems that detect, track and defeat missiles are incomplete.
The Polish MoD has introduced organisational reforms as it strives to make defence procurement processes smoother — but without broader political consensus, attempts at reform could fall flat.