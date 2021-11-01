Japan receives its first KC-46A

US DoD selects Raytheon for AIM-9X system improvement
The US DoD has contracted Raytheon to provide support and development work for its air-to-air missile, AIM-9X.
Boeing has delivered the first of four KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft on order from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).
This marked the first delivery of a KC-46A to a non-US customer, the aircraft manufacturer announced on 31 October.
James Burgess, Boeing VP and manager of the KC-46 programme, said: ‘We are looking forward to decades of partnership with our Japan customer to ensure aircraft mission effectiveness and enable the success of the JASDF.’
The aircraft is mostly built in the US at the Boeing 767 production line in Everett, Washington, although Japanese companies produce 16% of the airframe structure.
The KC-46A is capable of refuelling USAF, USN, USMC and JASDF aircraft.
The USAF initially awarded Boeing a contract for the JASDF’s first KC-46A tanker in December 2017 and a second Japanese tanker is being assembled. Options for a third and fourth JASDF KC-46A were exercised in October 2020.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the KC-46As will join the JASDF’s current fleet of four KC-767J tankers.
General Electric has been awarded a $1.5 billion contract to provide their F110-GE-129 engines for the planned F-15EX fleet.
The UAV market is growing fast, and so is the share that target drones hold in it. The expansion of the market and advanced supersonic missile threats also bring higher requirements on turbojet engines. PBS, a Czech aerospace manufacturer with more than 50 years of experience, brings a new variety of modified turbojet engines in thrust categories from 400 to 1,500 newttons in play to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements.
Easy Aerial has released its new drone-in-a-box solution, the Easy Guard Vehicle range.
A new variant of the MC-145B Wily Coyote light attack aircraft lacks certain US SOF-specific equipment but retains its weaponry.
The appearance of a twin-seat J-20 indicates broader role for China's premier fighter aircraft.