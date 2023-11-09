US government seeks an additional US$55 billion to support Israel and Ukraine

The US government has been increasing efforts to support its partners and allies and is now seeking an additional $55 billion to provide security support to Israel and Ukraine.

Biden administration plans to supply a US$44.4 billion defence package to Kyiv and a $10.6 billion to Jerusalem. The funds are part of the national security supplemental request and will address the critical security needs of both countries.

Speaking in a recent hearing at the US Senate Committee on Appropriations, Lloyd J. Austin, secretary of DoD, claimed that the additional resources would help the nations defend themselves.

‘Today’s battles against aggression