US military aid to Ukraine reaches $1 billion

The Javelin anti-tank missile would be included in the latest defensive assistance package. (Photo: US Army)

President Joe Biden has allocated an emergency $350 million in military aid for Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion, as a supplement to the more than $650 million in defensive assistance that the US provided to Ukraine in 2021.

Aiming to enhance Ukrainian defensive capabilities and support its military in the conflict against Russia, US President Joe Biden issued a memorandum on 25 February allocating $350 million to assist the embattled country.

This aid package is on top of the more than $650 million in defensive assistance that the US provided to Ukraine in 2021, and brings the total security support approved for Ukraine to $1 billion.

This latest support will comprise anti-armour weaponry, small arms, ammunition, body armour and related equipment.

In contrast to some European governments, the DoD could not disclose details about the weaponry and systems to be handed over to Ukrainian Armed Forces; nor could it divulge the delivery timescale.

During a briefing on 28 February, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby claimed that the US authorities will not release an inventory list of this military aid as it would not have ‘a value to the operational security for the Ukrainians’.

He did say that the US will provide 'some weapons that can support them on the ground as well as weapons that can support the airborne challenges that they have'.

A US senior defence official held an off-camera press briefing on 26 February and noted that all DoD security assistance is defined in consultation with the Ukrainians and aligns with their needs.

In this context, he pointed out that anti-tank missiles will be included in this assistance package. ‘It is fair to say that the Javelins will be in this next tranche as they had been in so many tranches in the past,’ the official said, adding that this additional support will reach Ukraine as soon as possible.

Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: US Army)

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Javelins have been in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces for at least four years. In March 2018, the US formally approved the sale of 210 missiles and 37 launchers by a Lockheed Martin/Raytheon JV to Ukraine for about $47 million and the first deliveries were made in the same year.

In July 2018, a $307 million contract modification was issued to the Javelin JV for FMS of the weapon system to Australia, Estonia, Lithuania, Taiwan, Turkey and Ukraine.

In October 2019, an FMS deal to sell 150 Javelin missiles and ten Javelin Command Launch Units (CLUs) to Ukraine was approved for $39.2 million.

In August 2021, another $60 million package for additional Javelin systems alongside other defensive lethal and non-lethal capabilities was approved by the US government.

Shephard understands that Raytheon FIM-92 Stinger passive-guided man-portable air defence system might also be included in the latest or future defensive assistance to Ukraine, since the US Army is replacing this equipment.

Kirby stressed that the US will continue to provide security support to Ukrainian Armed Forces in addition to coordinating aid with allies and partners, in order to identify the most effective ways to assist the embattled country.

Name FGM-148 Javelin Suppliers Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Unit Cost ($) 174,000 Status In production Length 110cm Calibre 127mm Weight 11.8kg Range 4,000m

‘The Ukrainian Armed Forces are using a lot of the systems and equipment that have been provided to them not just by the United States but by other nations,’ Kirby explained.

The US State Department also approved in 2020 an FMS to Ukraine of up to 16 Mark VI Patrol Boats at an estimated cost of $600 million.

In September 2021, Safe Boats International was awarded an $84.25 million contract for the detail design, construction, outfitting, reactivation and training for six Mark VI boats. Three months later, the company received a $25.55 million modification to the previous deal for construction, outfitting, reactivation and training of two additional boats.

The order was funded with some of the $125 million Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds through the FY2021 Building Partner Capacity initiative.

Apart from the military support, the US also announced sanctions on Russia on 24 February. The embargoes are expected to have a long-term effect on the Russian defence industry by preventing Russian manufacturers from accessing essential components such as microelectronics.