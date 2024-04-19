To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Leonardo fires up small calibre naval gun development as Italy nears first Lionfish X-Gun handover

Leonardo fires up small calibre naval gun development as Italy nears first Lionfish X-Gun handover

19th April 2024 - 10:28 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Both a linked and a linkless version of the X-Gun are being developed. (Photo: Leonardo)

Alongside progress on its Lionfish contracts, Leonardo emphasised its shift in focus from traditional larger calibre systems toward smaller calibre solutions, epitomised by the X-Gun’s inception in 2017.

Leonardo has showcased its latest family of naval and land guns as it was set to complete environmental and STANAG qualification on its X-Gun 30mm.

The Italian defence company’s Brescia (near Milan, Italy) facility has traditionally produced gun systems of 40mm and above. In 2017, however, it saw a gap in the market for smaller calibres and started designing its X-Gun. Conceived with C-UAS missions in mind initially, Leonardo aimed its business crosshairs at fresh frontiers of the defence market, unleashing its homegrown gun technology in the hope of conquering territory traditionally dominated by US manufacturers. 

The first two of six Lionfish

